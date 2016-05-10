The rare Portland bar where you'll feel out of place among the olds and underdressed in a hoodie, this Pearl spot definitely isn't a hang. And yet, if you're out for a night in the neighborhood and wearing a shirt with buttons, you should plan to drop by, because Teardrop makes some of the very finest cocktails in the city. The menu is separated into classics, house creations and recipes adopted from other like-minded top-shelf cocktail bars across the country, including San Diego's Kindred and Denver's Root Down. I was cold-cocked by the South Bronx ($13), borrowed from Philly's well-regarded Franklin Mortgage & Investment Co., which managed to take the strong and disparate flavors of gin, pineapple, orange and barbecue bitters and turn them into something elegant and restrained.