When Old Gold co-owner Ezra Caraeff first quit his post as The Mercury's music editor after 11 years to open this Overlook neighborhood haunt, more speculation was made over the bar's soundtrack than the venue itself. ("Oddly, no live music," mused The O at the time.) For the record, the soundtrack on our visit was mostly French electronica, but the focus rests squarely on the immense library of international whiskeys behind the bar—accessible via library ladder, natch. There are whiskey flights, whiskey-and-beer pairings and even whiskey-education classes for those overwhelmed by the differences between, say, Yamazaki 12-year and Macallan 15-year. If the pressure is too much, sit outside on the front patio stocked with pleasantly ice-cold drinking water and enjoy angsty, whiskey-fueled conversations about places you don't have to work and people you don't have to know.