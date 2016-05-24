Now they've taken their speakeasy on the road in a 12-state tour with a deceptively simple objective: to convince US audiences that Jäger can be classy. The central irony of their quest, of course, is that only through the rigorous efforts of American liquor importers did the drink ever become a party fixture in the first place. In the Old Country, aside from its ambiguous Nazi roots, the brand's main image problem is its disconnect from the youth culture, its reputation as an "older" drink associated with a traditional generation of working class parents who took it as an after-dinner digestive aid.