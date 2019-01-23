1. Pink Rabbit
232 NW 12th Ave., pinkrabbitpdx.com.
Portland's second bar named after a National song—see also Bloodbuzz, the cocktail cart adjacent to Matt's BBQ—has finally opened its doors in the Pearl, with cocktails from a veteran of Teardrop, an ex-Revelry sous chef and psychedelic décor.
2. Avenue 23 Tap & Table
1620 NW 23rd Ave., 503-755-5055.
Taking over the space recently vacated by one of the city's oldest brewpubs, Lompoc Tavern, the Northwest Portland outpost of Tap & Table won't eclipse Breakside as the best place in the neighborhood to get a beer, but the 16 taps are diverse and gratifying, with equal attention given to mainstays like Ecliptic and Fort George as well as relative newcomers like Ruse and Rosenstadt. There's something for everyone, save the occasional chin-stroking beer geek who probably won't be going here in the first place.
3. Hoxton Basement Bar
15 NW 4th Ave., 503-770-0500, thehoxton.com.
Located behind a door with a sign that reads, "Knock knock knock," the Basement Bar at the new Hoxton Hotel is a diminutive cocktail lounge that could easily pass as an after-hours industry hang in Lower Manhattan. Skip fruity drinks like the mai tai or the whiskey sour and opt for the expertise of the bar staff, which included a Multnomah Whiskey Library alum.
4. Hale Pele
2733 NE Broadway, 503-662-8454, halepele.com.
If you've never visited Portland's foremost rum bar, now's the perfect time—not just because the kitschy tropical décor will help you forget we're in the dead of winter, but because it was recently deemed the Best Tiki Bar in America by Nightclub and Bar Media. Hopefully, the honor won't cause it to "close for deep-cleaning" for a suspiciously long time.
5. Bar Rione
810 NW 12th Ave., 503-954-1014.
Bar Rione turned a concrete box once occupied by a convenience store into a sophisticated cocktail party. Inside this waiting room for Pearl Italian spot Piazza Italia, the décor is comparatively subdued, but that just makes the more modern features—like a teal braided chandelier that spreads across the ceiling canopy-style—pop.
