Open in a stretch of bar-barren blocks in industrial Buckman, Birdie Time is basically a boutique take on family fun centers like Dave and Buster's or Big Al's—only with much better beer, and the focus is on golf. The nine-hole putt-putt course is the centerpiece, but there are also 15 TV screens tuned to everything from pro football to college soccer, making it an ideal, if unusually colorful, makeshift sports bar.