1. Old Town Brewing
5201 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-200-5988, otbrewing.com. 4-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 3-9 pm Friday, noon-9 pm Saturday.
While many makeshift pandemic patios are nothing much to look at, Old Town's is different: It immerses you in nature. The temporary woodland is laden with trees on loan from the city of Portland's Bureau of Environmental Services. Some are squat and bushy, others taller than the red umbrellas shading the patch with blooming flowers in a complementary shade of crimson.
2. Baerlic Brewing’s Super Secret Beer Club
1020 SE Grant St., 503-477-9418, baerlicbrewing.com. 2-8 pm daily.
Baerlic Brewing is among that inspired group of entrepreneurs during the pandemic that looked at the cracked, gray parking lot behind its building and somehow saw a socially distanced party. The 6,000-square-foot space has turned into a Bavarian-inspired drinking lawn, complete with a huge faux foliage backdrop affixed with the words "Super Secret Beer Club."
3. Stem Wine Bar
3920 N Mississippi Ave., 503-477-7164, stemwinebarpdx.com. 5 pm-close Monday-Friday, noon-close Saturday-Sunday.
Businesses that opened just weeks before the mandated coronavirus closures in mid-March have had a tough go—just ask 45 North. Five weeks after opening, the North Portland wine bar shuttered. It's back open now, but dealing with yet another obstacle: rebranding. Now known as Stem, the bar offers a wide global selection, spanning from the Willamette Valley to South Africa, with private tasting appointments available through its website.
4. Untapped
4320 N Interstate Ave., 503-206-4830, untappedpdx.com. 2-8 pm daily.
The small yet greatly loved beer bar along the MAX Yellow Line has announced it will close its doors at the end of October. The North Interstate business opened six years ago, quickly gaining a devoted customer base thanks to its well-curated rotating tap list and trivia nights. Don't pour one out—come by and quaff one.
5. Migration Rooftop
817 SW 17th Ave., 9th floor, 971-291-0258, migrationbrewing.com. 1-10 pm Thursday-Sunday.
The ascendant brewery has gone and launched a rooftop taproom at downtown's freshly opened Canvas building. It boasts a panoramic view few others can claim, which includes the Providence Park Jumbotron, and the brewery already has some grand plans once games resume with fans in the stands: "I might have to put a tifo up," says co-owner Colin Rath.
