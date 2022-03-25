Pilot House Distilling Is Opening a Third Location in Cannon Beach

After opening a Portland outpost two years ago, Pilot House Distilling is preparing to grow yet again by opening another location in Cannon Beach.

This week, the Astoria-based business announced that it is scheduled to launch the new tasting room in April at 224 N. Hemlock, which is on the same block as the popular Cannon Beach Bakery and Fultano’s Pizza. The addition brings Pilot House’s total number of facilities to three, including the North Mississippi Avenue site.

Pilot House Distilling Cannon Beach Photo courtesy of Pilot House Distilling.

“Cannon Beach has always been on my list of places to open a tasting room,” company co-founder Larry Cary stated in an email. “We have spent a lot of time in Cannon Beach, and it is a beautiful place. I am glad to have this opportunity to showcase the Spirits of the Coast in a great coastal location.”

Cary, who had long been interested in spirits and was curious about distilling before breaking into the industry, founded Pilot House along with his wife Christina in downtown Astoria in 2013. They began with the basics, making vodkas and gins, before eventually branching out. Now Pilot House also produces a wide range of craft spirits, including whiskeys, agave spirits and absinthe. The brand also sells canned cocktails.

Growth remains a goal, which is reflected in a late 2020 announcement that the business would move from its original Duane Street location to a former fish processing plant adjacent to Buoy Beer on the Riverwalk. However, that planned relocation has yet to come to fruition.