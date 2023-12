Things were ugly in St. Johns last weekend, and the locals couldn’t have been happier.

Garish holiday apparel was the theme of a pub crawl hosted by the St. Johns Boosters on Dec. 9. In addition to donning their gaudy apparel, which included onesies, beard ornaments, and a stylish red velvet smoking jacket, drinkers participated in a selfie scavenger hunt to score a free pint of Fa La La La La, Double Mountain Brewery’s long-popular winter ale.