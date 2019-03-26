Owners have tapped Marshall Kunz, formerly of Alameda Brewing, for the head brewer position. Away Days—a reference to the tradition of die-hard soccer fans traveling to cheer on their team when playing on the road—is a spinoff of the neighboring Toffee Club, which also has a British football motif. Co-founders Niki Diamond, her husband Peter Hoppins and his brother Jack Hoppins purchased the turnkey operation from Scout Beer following that business's decision to focus on operations out of its food cart pod on Southeast Division Street.