Bend Brewing Company recently opened Waypoint inside a new food hall called The Grove in Bend’s Northwest Crossing neighborhood. The bar features eight taps that will pour customers favorites like Tropic Pines IPA and Ching Ching fruited Berliner weisse, as well as one beer sold only at that site: The Grove Pale, which combines the classic Cascade hop as well as the newer Strata variety. Non-beer drinkers have the option of ordering from a curated wine list or one of a dozen signature cocktails.