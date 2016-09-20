Apparently, the best that the Tilikum Crossing and 1,000 flaming orange bikes can buy you is third place. Case in point: On September 19, Bicycling magazine named its 50 best bike cities of 2016…and slotted PDX in below San Francisco (#2) and Chicago (#1).
It's worth pointing out that Portland's spot on the list is a notable victory, beating the rankings of Austin, Seattle, and New York City. Still, since 2016 saw the unveiling of the BikeTown bikes, achieving third place could be viewed as a letdown.
The list takes note of Portland's Vision Zero plan, which is designed to eliminate traffic fatalities over the next 10 years, and adds that the percentage of PDX residents who are bike commuters rose by 27 percent between 2013 and 2014 (according to US Census data).
With the publishing of the list, the question remains: What will Portland have to do to hit #1? Hard to say, but coming up with a warning call that's friendlier than "On your left!" probably can't hurt.
