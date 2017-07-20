The Ruffwear K-9 Float Coat is the doggie life jacket that will last your pet its entire lifetime. (After all, twelve years is pretty doable.) It's all science here: closed-cell foam panels assist dogs in maintaining their natural swimming position as they rummage through the water and a telescoping neck closure is adjustable so that it can fit a plethora of dog sizes. There's also a reflective trim and let's not forget: the Float Coat comes in bright colors, which is essential for keeping track of your pet when it floats downstream. There are six sizes and four colors available.