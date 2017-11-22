LumaGlo's light is intended to help you be seen, not to help you see what's in front of you. So if you're a bike commuter, it won't replace your front light, but it is a possible alternative to a tail light. Its most intriguing feature is the velocity sensing break light—supposedly, it can feel when you're slowing down and change color accordingly. For after dark runners, it's an alternative to clumsy headlamps.