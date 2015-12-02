It's a little-known fact that Santa's toy-making operation has an auxiliary workshop in lightly populated Central Oregon. While many people celebrate Boxing Day on Dec. 26, Santa's indentured-servant elves in La Pine get their only day off of the year. They spend the day napping, gazing into their children's eyes and trying to memorize their faces (elves are not allowed to own pictures of their children because it is considered "distracting" by their boss). At 11:59 pm on Dec. 26, Santa faxes in his order for the following year, and the elves of La Pine commence the unending and ultimately insufficient work of building Christmas toys for the children of the world.