Initially, this seems like a clear-cut case of Bad Guy versus Good Guy. Gawker fucked up, and now they have to pay for it. But what complicates the issue is that Terry Boulder's lawsuit was financially backed by billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who used the suit as a means of seeking retribution against Gawker for what he perceived as a personal slight that took place nine years ago. And waiting nine years to enact a fiscal revenge sounds like the work of a serious scoundrel. Plus, Peter Thiel is 1.) white 2.) male and 3.) a billionaire – and those are the three key ingredients in a Bad Guy starter kit. He also publicly supports Donald Trump and spoke at the Republican National Convention, which is something only fledgling supervillains get to do.