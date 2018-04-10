Already Conquered Portland? Give These Vancouver Bike Rides a Try.

Named after the creek it runs parallel to, where there was, until recently, a giant-ass railway bridge that enterprising artistic idiots used to scale to hang art on, the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail is an 8-mile, multiuse route that cuts right through the middle of Vancouver, passing through forest, farmland, creeks and even Vancouver's oldest public park. Ride it up and down for a brisk 16-mile jaunt, and feel your mind and body captured by the wonder of standing in the shadow of power lines the likes of which you can't even imagine in the big city.