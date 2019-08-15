Acadia brings NOLA to NEPO. This fun-sized, Cajun-Creole bistro basks in the sumptuous, distinct flavors of the Crescent City: soft shell blue crab fry ($18) with peppercorn ranch, pecan crust and Tabasco-brined onions is especially resplendent. Prices dip during Monday night's three-course jambalaya-bookended prix fixe ($30), while Wednesday's lunch package serves housemade andouille po'boys ($10). $$-$$$.