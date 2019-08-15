Katy Millard's incredible French, Northwestern and undefinable cuisine made a splash when Coquine opened in 2015 on Mount Tabor. Today, it remains just as relevant for its iconic roast chicken, addictive smoked chocolate chip cookies, and morning pastries. Lunchtime sees a prix fixe package of sandwiches, salads, cookies, and wines selected by Millard's wine expert husband, Ksandek Podbielski, and dinner shines with chef's tasting menus and à la carte items like the milk-braised pork sugo ($24). $$-$$$$.