To serve Russian-inspired food is not out of the ordinary here. That it has become one of the most famous restaurants in the U.S. is. Visit for dinner and order the Ruskie Zakuski Experience ($30), a parade of small plates designed for vodka. You can't go wrong with crowd pleasers like the Siberian pelmeni dumplings ($13), which melt to reveal a juicy beef, pork and veal center. Kachka moved here not too long ago from its original space at 720 SE Grand Ave., which is now the more casual Kachinka. $$-$$$.