Generic name aside, Bar 33 (33 NW 1st St., Gresham, 503-666-3151, 12pm-2am) might be Gresham’s most distinctive watering hole. With distressed leather booths, random accoutrements, including a framed Patrick Swayze head shot, a detached pair of mannequin legs, and a wall papered in desecrated dollar bills, it resembles a hip Portland dive more than anything else you’ll find east of Interstate 205. But the main selling point is the back patio. It’s not much of a looker—the high beige-brick walls give it something of a medium-security prison yard vibe—but it is roughly the size of the bar itself and outfitted with a low-budget carnival’s worth of games, from cornhole and ring toss to giant Jenga.