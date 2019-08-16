Perhaps the reason most Portlanders travel Highway 26 is to get to Mount Hood for its abundance of recreational activities and picturesque surroundings. It beckons in all seasons, and damn near each and every one of us heeds the call. But summer is when we hike, swim and camp. We take in the wildflower meadows, gaze at waterfalls and try to capture that perfect photo of the grand peak's reflection in Mirror Lake—it's all of that scenic variety that got us out of town to begin with. You can access many time-tested trails just off the primary Portland-to-Hood route. Here are a handful of the classics.