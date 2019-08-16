While Madras has been trying to lure an onsite brewery for several years now, the city didn’t need to go to such lengths to get a spirits producer to open. What prompted the launch of New Basin Distilling (2063 NW Andrews Drive, Madras, 541-980-4595, newbasin.com) was a group of drinking buddies who figured they could make something as good, if not better, than what they normally could find at the liquor store. Stop in for a sample of the business’s gin and vodka or spring for a whiskey flight—the tasting room usually has at least five available—then admire the handsome copper still while you sip.