Whether you were born here, settled here or just arrived for the weekend, chances are, sometime in the next 24 hours, you're going to lament the closure of at least one brewpub, or wonder about the construction of at least one tall building. But the idea that our city is losing its character as it grows and changes is not necessarily correct.

WW's annual Guide to Portland exists to inspire locals to act like tourists and to help tourists feel a little like locals. So we aim to capture the tried and true while revealing the new and exciting. Some spots were in last year's guide; others make their debut on these pages. Most significant, this year's edition is organized differently from last year, where geography was paramount. While grouping destinations by location told a story of the various neighborhoods' rhythms and vibes, the populations and personalities of each district in 2019 are no longer so predictably constant.

In other words, Portland is becoming increasingly difficult to define—and that's a good thing.

Take the Pearl District, where unaffordable designer furniture and $15 cocktail bars have largely replaced the gritty, industrial landscape of old Slabtown. Locals have spoken of the slide toward hollow homogeneity for more than a decade. But stroll down Northwest 13th Avenue right now and you'll find those digs about the posh Pearl feel less and less accurate. The neighborhood's most exciting restaurant opening of 2019 was the second location of the local In-N-Out-inspired Super Deluxe. It draws families, 40th birthday parties, and skater crews from every neighborhood and suburb to the same sidewalk as those waiting for $10 kale smoothies while carrying shopping bags from the district's bourgeois home stores. For the first time since high-rises took root, the Pearl District is on every cheap eater's must-visit list. This part of town has never felt more welcoming.

Ours is a city that feeds on individuality, and where obsessing over particular—and sometimes peculiar—interests is celebrated. This guide is meant to explore and celebrate Portlanders' deeply held conviction that the pursuit of what we love makes our city so weirdly wonderful to live in and visit.

This edition is designed to help you find your own private Portland. So it's organized by interests, values and tastes. We want to introduce you to that affordable burger in the Pearl, that boutique stocked with reclaimed Japanese fabrics, those beginner pole dance classes, that geology-themed cafe, and that queer-friendly, horror-themed nightclub. We want to make sure sneakerheads make it to Old Town, and foodies know to head to Southeast 82nd Avenue for the best pho.

Find your people. Be your most specifically weird self. Most of all, enjoy our city.

Thank you,