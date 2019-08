Simple yet artistic cocktails can be found at this charming corner spot, from the Tamarind Fuego Serrano (infused tequila, tamarind puree, honey, lime, $9) to the rum-based Immortal Hour, with lime, cinnamon and bitters ($9). Add Pacific Northwest mussels and fries ($16) prepared with spicy romesco, white wine, fresh herbs and butter and you've got yourself an effortlessly elegant happy hour.