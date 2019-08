For 90 years, this 26-acre stretch of waterfront has been fertile ground for recreation of all kinds. There's often pickup soccer in the evenings or on weekends. You can launch boats here—or play tennis. You can also run your dogs and picnic—there may be no better riverside spot in town. There's even a historically registered tree as old as Oregon. And on New Year's Day, there can be special water-skiing demonstrations on the Willamette.