What To Do in Portland, June 15-21, 2022

WATCH: A League of Their Own

There’s no crying in baseball and there’s not much crying in this 1992 classic—it’s pure joy. Directed by Penny Marshall, the film is a witty and moving tribute to the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which played from 1943 to 1954. The terrific cast includes Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Hanks and David Strathairn. Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-4515, cinema21.com. 7 pm Wednesday and Thursday, June 15-16. $9-$11.

WATCH: The Lighthouse, Men and Moonlight

Cinemagic is saving some of the best films in its A24 Studio Showcase for last. Between the philosophical intrigue of The Lighthouse, the imaginative body horror of Men, and the soul-deep romanticism of Moonlight, the final days of the festival make a compelling case that A24 is less a brand than a cultivator of thrillingly disparate works of art. Cinemagic Theater, 2021 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-420-9350, thecinemagictheater.com. Multiple showtimes Wednesday and Thursday, June 15-16. $7-$9.

The Lighthouse (IMDB)

GO: Juneteenth Oregon 50th Annual Celebration

Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery by marking the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, became federally recognized in 2021. But the celebration of Juneteenth Oregon dates back to 1945, when late, beloved community leader Clara Peoples introduced the tradition to her co-workers at the Kaiser Shipyards in Portland. Now in its 50th year, festivities kick off Saturday with a parade featuring Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone as grand marshal. The two-day event will also feature guests from the Miss Juneteenth Oregon program, which provides education and resources to help youth gain confidence and make positive life choices. You can also expect a lengthy lineup of performers, including Jay Electronica, Yawa, DJ Bryson and Rasheed Jamal. Lillis Albina Park, North Flint Avenue and Russell Street, 503-228-5299, pdxjazz.org. Noon-7 pm Saturday and 11 am-6 pm Sunday, June 18-19.

EAT: Snackdown V: The Return!

While most beer dinners are somewhat formal affairs with multiple courses and lectures on pairings, Snackdown revs up the action. At this wrestling-themed food competition, eight of the city’s best chefs pair with eight Oregon brewers, who together serve their greatest snack-and-beer combos. Guests then choose who wins the much-coveted WWE-style championship belt. Expect participants to prepare for battle by dressing up like pro wrestlers, spandex and all. The Evergreen, 618 SE Alder Ave., pdxbeerweek.com. 1-4 pm Sunday, June 19. $49 includes eight small plates, eight 5-ounce beer pours and a collectable glass. 21+.

Snackdown! Photo courtesy of Portland Beer Week.

WATCH: Goodfellas

Ray Liotta was more than an actor—he was an ever-evolving icon who could fuse menace, tenderness and goofiness in a single film. Celebrate his life and legacy by checking out this screening of Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic from 1990, in which Liotta invests the doom and delusions of Henry Hill with gloriously vulgar humanity. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 2:30 and 6:30 pm Sunday, June 19. $8-$10.