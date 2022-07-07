Oregon Historical Society Will Celebrate Mark Hatfield’s Centennial With Free Admission and Root Beer Floats

In an increasingly polarized America, the Oregon Historical Society is betting that three things will remain uncontroversial: Mark O. Hatfield, free admission and root beer floats.

On Tuesday, July 12, OHS will hold a special event commemorating what would have been the Republican governor and senator’s 100th birthday (Hatfield died in 2011). A brief program will begin at 11 am at the museum’s pavilion, with former Oregon governors Barbara Roberts and Ted Kulongoski scheduled to speak.

“I am one of hundreds of Oregonians who served as a college intern in Senator Hatfield’s office and am incredibly fortunate to have called him a mentor and a friend,” said along with OHS Boyle Family Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk in a press release. “In these often-polarizing times, let us all remember these words of Senator Hatfield: ‘All of us need each other, all of us must lift and pull others as we rise, all of us must rise together—powerful, free, one self-determined people.’”

At the centennial celebration, Willamette University board secretary Sean O’Hollaren will officially announce the opening of the Hatfield Archives at Willamette University. In addition, the event coincides with the release of Hatfield’s official oral history, which was restricted from public release until his 100th birthday. On July 12, the interviews will go live at digitalcollections.ohs.org.

However, the biggest draw of the centennial celebration is arguably free admission to the museum, as well as root beer floats provided by Salt and Straw. And no, there’s nothing random about the dessert selection; root beer floats were a Hatfield favorite.

Following the celebration, the traveling exhibit The Call of Public Service: The Life and Legacy of Mark O. Hatfield will return to OHS on August 1st.

