For the First Time Ever, the Portland Winter Light Festival Will Have a Closing Ceremony

The Portland Winter Light Festival comes to an end Saturday with its first-ever closing party held in partnership with Fun Luv’n—the folks behind many of the city’s popular silent discos—and new community event center The Den.

Celebrate the successful conclusion of the illuminated pop-up by dancing to the pulsating rhythms of EDM courtesy of some of Portland’s best DJs and help raise money for the artists who put their glowing creations on display. Want a preview of those wonders? See the photos below by Mick Hangland-Skill.

The Den, 116 SE Yamhill St., events. humanitix.com/glow-out. 10 pm Saturday, Feb. 11. $10 tier one (sold out), $16 tier two. 21+.