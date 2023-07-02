For One Night, the Bears Took Over Bossanova Ballroom

There were plenty of beards, brawn and passionate embraces at Bearracuda, the traveling dance party for bears, cubs and their admirers.

The diversity of bear culture was on display Saturday, June 17, at Bossanova Ballroom, which saw attendees don everything from harnesses to cowboy hats to bandannas (and little else). There was also at least one mask resembling the face of a furry mammal of the four-legged variety worn by someone who appeared to be a fan of the go-go dancers.

While Bearracuda did not coincide with Portland Pride (that has been moved to July this year), no one seemed to mind.

The event now has a long history: Launched in San Francisco in 2006 after the founder noticed a lack of bear-oriented celebrations, it’s since been held in dozens of cities around the globe—there’s now even a Bearracuda-branded cruise.