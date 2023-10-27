Nester 2023

For the third annual edition of Nester, Willamette Week’s home magazine, we wanted to showcase Portlanders whose identities, values, vocations, and experiences shape how they live. Some had passions that informed their living spaces from the start; others found new, often unexpected ones along the way. All of them have styles that are completely their own, and many of them took on the work of enhancements and renovations themselves.

This issue, of course, is also about inspiring your own interior identity, whether it’s in a current home or in the unreal estate of your future. To that end, we explored the places Portlanders go to discover and define their style. Take a look at some of the pieces in the magazine here, or order one at our store.

Peek Inside Five Portland Homes in the New Nester

Living with History

Living with Weed

Living with Community

Living with Art

Living with Food

Power Plants: Tips From Fearless Gardener Loree Bohl