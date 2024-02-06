Rosa Parks Remembered With a Party at Alberta Abbey

ROSA PARKS: Sheldon McCoy, Music Director of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, performs at an event to honor the late Rosa Parks at Alberta Abbey. (Brian Burk)

On Feb. 4, community members, politicians and performers gathered at Alberta Alley to pay tribute to the legacy of the late Rosa Parks.

The event was part of the venue’s Black History Month programming and featured speakers such as state Rep. Tawna Sanchez (D-Portland) and former state Sen. Margaret Carter.

Gospel singer Mother Lorene Wilder both accepted a gift of an original painting of Parks and sang, bringing the crowd to its feet. Other performers included Trinity Praise, Aspen Meadow Choral and the Mt. Olivet Youth Choir.