What to Do in Portland (May 22-28, 2024)

GO: Portland Flea

Dear Portland Flea, we’ve missed you. Since our last encounter in November 2023—wow, has it really been that long?—we haven’t been able to get you out of our heads. We look for you in every pop-up across Portland; and while some stunningly dressed vendors and patrons remain the same, no one does vintage clothing, jewelry, home goods and puppy watching (like people watching, but…puppies!) quite like you do. We couldn’t be more excited for your return this weekend—the official launch of the 2024 season. We hear there’s gonna be craft cocktails by Freeland Spirits, new finds from beloved OURstore Vintage, locally sourced bouquets and cashmere scented candles for sale, and about 150 different vendors to choose from. We can’t wait! See you soon! Xoxo, WW. Ecotrust parking lot, 721 NW 9th Ave., pdxflea.com, 11 am–4 pm Saturday, May 25. Free. Nova parking lot, 240 SE Clay St., pdxflea.com. 11 am–4 pm Sunday, May 26. Free.

ENJOY: Portland Rose Festival CityFair

Starting this Friday (opening-night fireworks are set to start at 9:45 pm, don’t miss ‘em!) until June 23, Tom McCall Waterfront Park will be filled with carnival rides, live music, fair food, vendors, drinks, kids, clowns, and characters galore. Oh, and a dragon boat race, a ukulele jam, the Oregon Brewers Festival, the 2024 Starlight Parade (with the CEO of The Sports Bra as grand marshal), a wine walk, the Queen’s Coronation (the queen of Rosaria, that is), and a whole bunch of other good stuff. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, rosefestival.org. Weekends May 24–June 23. Free.

GO: Cascadia Drag Festival

What’s better than brunch? Drag brunch. And what’s better than drag brunch? Three full days of drag at the first-ever Cascadia Drag Festival! On May 24–26, more 100 different BIPOC, queer and trans performers from across the Pacific Northwest will do their thing at the Clinton Street Theater. The festival—”a love letter to the PNW’s drag community” filled with experimental drag performances and Portland-inspired fashion shows—has been in the works for 10 years now (at least, within the workings of host Marla Darling’s brain, that is), and we literally cannot wait to see what she’s come up with. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com/event/cascadia-drag-festival-2. Various times Friday–Sunday, May 24–26. $15-$50.

JOIN: Multnomah County Fair

Y’all, this year’s Multnomah County Fair sounds wild. Sure, you’ve got your everyday Oaks Amusement Park rides—the Ferris wheel, roller coasters, bumper cars—but the lineup of special guests is where it’s at. There’s gonna be Irish dancers, School of Rock students, the Portland Lucha Libre wrestlers, “small and charming” farm animals, competing high school robotics teams, Jedi trainers, Mariachi Portland, a few characters that admittedly look a whole lot like the cursed Wonka Experience, some seemingly bootleg (but your kids won’t know the difference) Minions, and more. Oh, and a wiener dog race and costume contest. We’re stoked. Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, multcofair.com. Noon–7 pm Saturday–Monday, May 25–27. Free.

WATCH: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I in Concert

Whenever the Oregon Symphony does a Harry Potter movie, I somehow always end up hearing about it too late. And to let y’all endure that same fate would just be cruel, so we needed to give it a plug. If you didn’t already know, the Oregon Symphony does this really cool “Popcorn Series,” where they perform the score of classic films live as the movie plays behind them on the big screen. It’s amazing. Although, if this will be your first time watching Deathly Hallows, you’re gonna have to be real patient. Why? Well, they’re not showing Part II until January. Oregon Symphony, 851 SW 6th Ave, 503-228-1353, orsymphony.org. 7:30 pm Friday–Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, May 24–26. $35+.

GO: Kathleen Hanna in Conversation with Fabi Reyna

Calling all rebel girls: It’s time to meet your maker. And by that, we mean Kathleen Hanna, aka the OG “Rebel Girl.” That’s right, Portland’s own riot grrrl, Bikini Kill frontwoman, and feminist icon takes over Rev Hall this Thursday to talk about Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk. Hanna’s newly released memoir takes readers through her tumultuous childhood, her first shows, her relationships with musicians like Kurt Cobain, and hard truths about being in a punk band. Hanna will be joined in conversation by musician and activist Fabi Reyna, founder and editor-in-chief of dearly departed She Shreds magazine. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, May 23. $40.99.