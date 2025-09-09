What to Do in Portland (Sept. 10-16, 2025)

WATCH: Af-Am History Docs

For the second time, Reed College presents Af-Am History Docs, its film series about African American life and history. It kicks off tomorrow with a screening of the 2015 documentary What Happened, Miss Simone?, a chronicle of the life and career of musician and activist Nina Simone, directed by Liz Garbus. Af-Am History Docs will continue this fall with three more films about remarkable Black women: Pauli Murray, Rosa Parks and Toni Morrison. Reed College’s Performing Arts Building, Room 320, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., events.reed.edu. 6:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 11. Free.

WATCH: The Immigrant Story Live

As our state and country engage in pivotal and complicated conversations about immigration, sometimes it’s helpful to break them down to the basics. The nonprofit organization The Immigrant Story presents a live storytelling event with four powerful stories told by young migrants who now call Oregon home. Bonus: mariachi music by Gemanereida Barragán-Cruz and traditional Mexican dance by Gabriela Guerra of Beaverton’s Ballet Folklorico Academy after intermission. Reserve the free tickets in advance, though: The Immigrant Story sold out the Reser Center in May. Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, theimmigrantstory.org/the-immigrant-story-live-at-pcs. 7 pm Saturday, Sept. 13. Free.

GO: The Big Bounce America

Families, it’s on. The world’s largest bounce house (24,000 square feet) is in town through Sunday, Sept. 14, at Portland International Raceway. The Big Bounce America features seven massive inflatable attractions total, including the enormous bounce house and a 900-foot-long obstacle course called the Giant. This is a no-brainer for getting out kid energy on the weekend, hopefully followed by a long nap on the way home, but adults-only sessions are scheduled in the evenings. Wear good socks—the kind with little grippies on the bottom, if possible. Portland International Raceway, 1940 N Victory Blvd., thebigbounceamerica.com. 9 am–9 pm Friday–Sunday, Sept. 12–14. $22–$35.

LISTEN: Black & Loud Music Fest

Headlining the annual Black & Loud Music Fest this year is longtime New York City band Living Colour, which has been rocking since the 1980s with hits such as “Cult of Personality.” Living Colour performs in support of guitarist Vernon Reid’s upcoming solo album Hoodoo Telemetry, set for release Oct. 3. Other performers at this year’s installment of Black & Loud are Cyril Neville, King Youngblood, Down North and Water Seed—all Black-fronted bands and artists in a variety of genres. This is the last year the Pacific Northwest-grown festival stays local: In 2026, organizers plan to take the brand national and tour 25 cities. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 6 pm Sunday, Sept. 14. $48. 21+.

LISTEN: Operaoke

The Portland home of Operaoke—karaoke opera music—will always be classical music bar Mendelssohns. But why not enjoy some musical theater hits and classical arias in a beautiful private garden? No audience participation this time because this edition of Operaoke is a curated “best of” showcase, featuring five local vocalists, plus Colin Shepard on piano and Lisa Lipton of 45th Parallel Universe as emcee. Brainfreeze Ice Cream will be sold on site, as well as cocktails. Cavenaugh Garden, 715 SE 35th Ave., 45thparallelpdx.org/concerts/operaoke. 6 pm Sunday, Sept. 14. $25–$35.