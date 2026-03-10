What to Do in Portland (March 11–17, 2026)

GO: Colin Meloy and Belong Art Community

The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy headlines a special evening of music organized by Belong Art Community, a vital Portland org that supports adults with disabilities through inclusive housing, creative programming, and community connection. The event also features Anna Tivel as well as Belong residents singing and storytelling. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., albertarosetheatre.com. 7 pm Wednesday, March 11. Sold out; waiting list open.

WATCH: Lizard Boy: The Musical

When Trevor was a child, a strange encounter with a dragon left his skin green and scaly. Now, he leaves his house only once a year for MonsterFest, the one day where he feels safe to share his skin with the world. This year, though, he has his first date, and a duty to savage the world. This electrifying alt-rock, coming-of-age musical extravaganza, first staged in 2015, delighted Oregon Shakespeare Festival audiences in 2024; now Portlanders have a chance to get freaky with it. Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. See website for showtimes Wednesday–Sunday, through March 29. $25.

HEAR: Bill Frisell with Tim Angulo and Luke Bergman w/ Charlie Hunter Trio feat. Lo Steele

Lo Steele, multitalented singer, songwriter, bandleader, actress, and playwright—and daughter of Portland soul and gospel vocal legend LaRhonda Steele—performs with Charlie Hunter for the Biamp Fest. With Lo’s Portland and Chicago theater appearances and Charlie’s heavy touring schedule, this will be the first and maybe only opportunity to hear this duo locally for a long while, so hop on the waiting list while you can. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., aladdin-theater.com. 7 pm Thursday, March 12. Sold out; waiting list open. All ages.

DRINK: Kells Portland Irish Festival

Leave your “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” glittering shamrock and problematic drunken leprechaun novelties in the basement—you won’t need them to enjoy this annual multivenue weekend dedicated to celebrating real Irish culture and fun. Festivities will occur at Kells downtown, Kells Brewery, and at the Kells tent on the waterfront. Definitely wear a bit of green, though, if you’re so inclined. Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit! Kells Irish Pub, 112 SW 2nd Ave.; Kells Brewery, 210 NW 21st Ave.; Kells tent, Tom McCall Waterfront Park; pdxirishfest.com. See website for event times Friday–Tuesday, March 13–17. Free–$33. 21+.

GO: Cascada Sound Bath with Taylor Papp

Need to cleanse your aura and lock in your chakras? Cascada’s ready for you. The Northeast Alberta Eco Spa’s Concrete Arcade art gallery offers the services of sound healer Taylor Papp for an immersive experience that features crystal singing bowls, soulful vocals, and gentle chimes that weave together to create a deeply restorative atmosphere in the eco luxury of Cascada’s space. Cascada Thermal Spa and Hotel, 1150 NE Alberta St., taylorpappsound.com. 7:30 pm Saturday, March 14. $40.

GO: Winter Carnival

Sprung spring road trip, anyone? Winter Carnival has been a tradition at Hoodoo Ski Area in Sisters for more than 40 years. Try your hand at the ax-throwing booth, frisbee golf, musical chairs, a three-legged obstacle race, a team tube race, a hula hoop contest, a fly-athlon, a pie-eating contest, a ski javelin throw, an archery contest, a Hoodoo employee snow sculpture contest, and bingo. Also catch a festival-special dinner menu, the Dummy Downhill contest, the annual torchlight descent, and professional fireworks on the mountain. Hoodoo Ski Area, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters, hoodoo.com. 9 am Saturday, March 15. Free.

WATCH: Royal Rosarians’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Still got your green scarf, socks and jaunty hat on deck? Well, grab ’em and join the city at large for the annual Royal Rosarians’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Perfect for the attention span of average kiddos, this delightful neighborhood parade is short and sweet and full of fun. Because smiling is not exclusive to Irish eyes, ya know. Beverly Cleary School, 1915 NE 33rd Ave., royalrosarians.com. 1:30 pm Sunday, March 15. Free.

GO: ART SHITZ!

Gifting season may be behind us (or on the horizon, depending on your perspective), but we can still get out and support our local artisans by getting ourselves a little creative, community-supporting treat. High Water Mark’s monthly vendor event features all manner of art, crafts, jewelry, apparel, and more, plus a full bar with food, vegan options, and a covered, heated, dog-friendly patio. High Water Mark Lounge, 6800 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., highwatermarklounge.com. 6 pm Sunday, March 15. Free. 21+.