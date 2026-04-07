What to Do in Portland (April 8–14, 2026)

SEE: Pauly Shore

Pauly Shore is a certified Gen X cultural icon whose definitive comedy lexicon still pervades the speech patterns of Cali transplants over the age of 40. Son of the great Mitzi Shore, owner of the Comedy Store, Pauly carries her legacy with a new comedy hour. Anticipate an age-appropriate crowd of elder millennials who understand what it means to wheeze on your BFF’s grindage and won’t tax your gig so hardcore, cruster. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 8. $33–$45. 21+.

HEAR: Red Yarn

If you’ve got a school-age kid in Portland, you’re likely already well aware of Red Yarn, the Texas-born, Oregon-based family folk-rocker, puppeteer, teaching artist and dad whose family-friendly performances weave folk songs and puppetry into high-energy shows for audiences of all ages (but especially your littles). If you’ve yet to catch a performance, let this be a celebratory spring introduction. Pro tip: This is a partially seated event, so snag a table early so there’s plenty of room for dancing and prancing. Atlantis Lounge, 3552 N Mississippi Ave., redyarnproductions.com. 4:30 Thursday, April 9. $6.50. All ages.

GO: Portland Auto Swap Meet

Now in its 60th year, the annual Portland Swap Meet at the Portland Expo Center is the largest indoor/outdoor swap meet on the West Coast. Whether you’re an automotive enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, this is the place to be. Discover a wide variety of collectibles, including vintage car parts, classic vehicles, antiques, and retro clothing. Bonus: Don’t miss the opportunity to pose with a few classic cars—your Insta grid will thank you. Portland Expo Center, 2025 N Expo Road, portlandautoswapmeet.com. 7 am Friday–Saturday, 8 am Sunday, April 10–12. $15, under 13 free.

GO: The Ladds 500

It’s spring; why not do something ridiculous to celebrate the return of temperatures above that of a standard walk-in fridge? Like, say, riding your bike around Ladd Circle Park until the concept of circles loses all meaning at the Ninth First Annual for the Ten Year Anniversary Ladd 500 bike parade. Form teams of at least one person, switch riders or equipment at least 10 times during your laps, and turn left for a while. If you’re not riding, party in the middle. Ladd Circle Park, Southeast 16th Avenue and Harrison Street, ladds500.com. 10 am–5 pm Saturday, April 11. Free.

EAT: Baker’s Dozen Fest

Established in 2015, Baker’s Dozen Fest celebrates (arguably) Portland’s favorite exports: artisan coffee, craft brewskis, and absurdly delicious doughnuts. This year’s fest returns with 13 breweries, 13 roasters, 13 bakers serving 13 different coffee-infused beers (3-ounce pours), many of the specific coffees featured in those beers, and samples of 13 different doughnuts. The ZED at Zoiglhaus, 5716 SE 92nd Ave., bakersdozenfest.com. 10 am Saturday, April 11. $43.86.

GO: Oregon Muslims’ Lit Fest and Book Fair feat. Omar El Akkad

Join the Oregon Muslim community for its third annual literature festival and book fair, featuring book vendors, kids’ activities, local authors, artists, and artisans, community orgs, Islamic libraries, and guest speaker Omar El Akkad, author of the chillingly relevant nonfiction memoir/sociopolitical reckoning One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, leading a Q&A and book signing. Limited copies of El Akkad’s book will be available for purchase, so please bring your books from home for the signing. Bilal Mosque, 4115 SW 160th Ave., Beaverton, thecrescentbooks.com. Noon Sunday, April 12. Free.

SEE: Going to Extremes: A John Waters’ 80th Birthday Celebration

Master of the craft and pioneer of filth John Waters is back with a whole new comedy revival show featuring rants about pro-punk conversion therapy, right-wing female female impersonators, extreme amusement parks, even prank guerrilla placement of phony incendiary book titles in libraries that recently banned gay children’s classics. Bring your nasty neuters, hetero hellcats with benefits, flaming straight guys, butch twinks, diesels with measles, trans who dress as their masculinized moms and feminized fathers; they know they’re welcome here. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., aladdin-theater.com. 7 pm Monday, April 13. $75. All ages.