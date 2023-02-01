The Hillsbrew Fest Is Scheduled to Take Place for a Second Year in Washington County

Hillsbrew Fest The Hillsbrew Fest will be held at the Wingspan Events Center in Hillsboro. Photo courtesy of Lisa DuPre at Washington County. (DIANA SELL)

Despite the cancellation of the Oregon Brewers Festival, another beer event produced by the same team will go forward this year.

Hillsbrew Fest, which made its debut last February at the Wingspan Event Center located inside the Washington County Fairgrounds, is scheduled to take place again Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Approximately 40 independent craft brewers and cidermakers will be pouring up to 60 beverages over the course of three days. While the tap list has yet to be finalized, you can expect producers from nearly every region of the state, including Southern Oregon, Central Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge, the Oregon Coast and the Portland metro area/Willamette Valley. There will also be at least 10 breweries from Washington County, where the festival is located.

“As a grad of Hillsboro High myself, I feel a special connection to this community, and to the fairgrounds where we displayed our 4-H woodworking projects in grade school,” festival co-founder Art Larrance stated in a press release. “There are so many great brews coming out of Washington County right now, and we’re excited to welcome people to this festival to try a few dozen different ones.”

Last year, Hillsbrew Fest was one of the first indoor large-scale drinking celebrations to take place after a long pandemic absence. Larrance and his team originally planned to host what was called the Westside Beer Festival at the same venue in September 2021. However, just one week after that announcement in early August, organizers canceled the event. A large number of COVID patients began flooding the state’s hospitals again, and brewers, volunteers and potential attendees expressed concerns.

The Hillsbrew Fest was then executed successfully in February 2022. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test was required for entry, though that won’t be the case this year.

Admission to the festival is $10, which includes a keepsake mug, while tasting packages are $30 and come with the mug and 10 drink tickets. You can purchase those online in advance or at the door. There’s also a $10 fee for parking, so planning to take MAX is a good idea—the Wingspan Event Center is right off the Blue Line.

You can also earn your beer by volunteering at Hillsbrew Fest. Organizers are actively recruiting people to help pour beer and keep the event running smoothly. Your efforts will get you a festival T-shirt, mug and tasting tickets. Applications are on the festival website.

Doors open at 11:30 am daily and the taps flow from noon to 9 pm Friday and Saturday, with last call coming at 7 pm Sunday. Don’t bother to bring the kids. It’s a beer fest, for one thing, but minors are also prohibited from the event.







