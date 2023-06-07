Higgins Piggins Returns to the South Park Blocks This Week

One of downtown’s most charming pandemic patios is about to reopen for the summer season.

Higgins Piggins, a partnership between the Portland dining institution and the Oregon Historical Society, will make its return to the South Park Blocks on Thursday, June 8.

The open-air bistro on the museum’s plaza—just around the corner from the restaurant—will look a little bit different during its fourth season. The latest iteration pays tribute to Venice’s backstreet locals bars known as bacari. These cozy, simple inns typically serve wine and small plates built around seasonal ingredients.

At Piggins, you can expect a Pacific Northwest version of a bacaro, with an ever-changing menu that will include artisan cheeses, charcuterie, salads and cicchetti—snacks like tea service-sized sandwiches.

Also new: Diners will no longer have to line up at the basil-hued food cart that’s basically an extension of James Beard Award-winning chef Greg Higgins’ kitchen. Piggins is returning to table service, which was its original model when it opened in 2020.

When Piggins began operating that July, it was welcome news since the nearby bar and restaurant remained closed to in-person service. Beyond the convenience, the setting itself was delightfully unmatched by any other restaurant within the city’s core. The Oregon Historical Society’s 4,000-square-foot courtyard, elevated several feet above the sidewalk, provides a pretty view: several tree-filled lawns dotted with fountains and sculptures in the South Park Blocks just across from the Portland Art Museum.

Piggins will be open noon to 8 pm Wednesday through Saturday. Reservations are available online along with the menu.