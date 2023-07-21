Dough Zone and Good Coffee Are Now Open at Cedar Hills Crossing

The backhoes are still hard at work at Beaverton’s ever-evolving Cedar Hills Crossing and two new tenants just opened their doors: Dough Zone and Good Coffee.

Dough Zone, as fans of the Bellevue, Wash.-born brand know, specializes in Chinese comfort food like xiao long bao, pan-fried buns, dandan noodles and potstickers. The company made its foray into Oregon in 2022 by taking over the stunning 7,657-square-foot Willamette River-side space that briefly housed the opulent Lucier.

In our review of the restaurant that ran last July, we particularly enjoyed the signature pork-filled Q Bun, which is steamed and then pan fried—resulting in a crispy bottom; chicken potstickers; wontons in chile oil; and the xiao long bao, which rang in at an astonishingly affordable price: six for $7.95.

Beaverton’s Dough Zone, which opened this week, is located across from two other fairly recent additions to the outdoor mall: Salt & Straw and Paris Baguette. There is both indoor and outdoor seating available (the patio is quite large). It’s open from 11 am to 10 pm daily. And eastsiders, you shouldn’t have to wait too long for your very own Dough Zone. According to the company’s website, a Happy Valley restaurant is in the works.

Locally owned Good Coffee also opened its doors this week (July 20) in Cedar Hills Crossing, making this the business’s seventh shop. The roastery focuses on premium coffees and what it calls “inspiring spaces” (the newer Portland International Airport location, for instance, features natural lighting, clean lines, a cool white-and-gray color scheme, and plenty of live plants). So expect a similarly calming atmosphere when you head in for your morning jolt.

Good Coffee Beaverton Image courtesy of Good Coffee.

“We are thrilled to serve the residents, employees, and visitors of Beaverton at Cedar Hills Crossing,” co-owner Samuel Purvis stated in a press release. “Bringing our approach to hospitality and premium coffee to this area has been a long-time goal, and we believe it will be a perfect fit. Our mission is to create delight for others, and being a good host means reaching out to our guests wherever they are.”

Initial hours are 7 am to 4 pm on weekdays and 8 am to 4 pm on weekends. The company plans to expand those in the coming months.

Up next on the opening roster: Elephants Delicatessen, which is moving into the former Bargarten building (though we will always miss that restaurant’s never-ending Oktoberfest).