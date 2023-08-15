A Longtime Downtown Food Cart Pod Has Been Refurbished and Rebranded

The large selection of food carts on Southwest 5th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street now officially has a brand that will be rolled out this month at a grand opening party in an effort to revive a beleaguered part of downtown.

Midtown Beer Garden gets its grand introduction to the public from 3 to 8 pm on Saturday, Aug. 20. Expensify, the platform that helps manage exactly what its name sounds like (expenses), just so happens to have its corporate headquarters right across the street from the pod, and was integral in the redevelopment of the space. The company partnered with Portland restaurant group ChefStable (Bluto’s, Grassa, Lardo, Ox) on the project.

“We want to bring back the liveliness and vibrancy of our neighborhood that was lost somewhere along the way during the pandemic,” David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify, stated in a press release. “All of us at Expensify are huge fans of the food cart culture here, and it was such a shame to see its slow decline over the past few years. This revamped experience will remind everyone that the heart of our city still beats strong, and hopefully stoke a renaissance for surrounding businesses as well.”

The pod features 25 carts—both old favorites and newcomers, a stage for live performances, picnic table seating for 300, and permanent restrooms (no porta-potties here) that will be serviced daily.

Midtown Beer Garden Photo by Nina Johnson. (Nina Johnson)

Since ChefStable is involved, it only makes sense that beer will come from Fracture Brewing, which produces beer at the former Burnside Brewing facility—a building that the restaurant group purchased in 2019. It should be a good fit given the fact that brewer Darren Provenzano has been making stellar beverages that are served at a taproom in inner Southeast, which is attached to another food cart pod with a variety of cuisines.

Anyone concerned about safety in the city’s core should keep in mind that Midtown Beer Garden has a fenced perimeter and around-the-clock security. Beyond that, it has been brightened up in general and made into a place where you’ll want to linger with your meal. The lot received custom paving and a tan sealcoat, live plants and fresh flowers add pops of color to the area, and come fall, the space will be equipped with tents and heaters to keep it useful year-round.

The Aug. 20 launch party includes performances by hip-hop artist The Last Artful, Dodgr, whose last appearance in Portland was in 2019, Portland rock-and-roll group The Shivas and Boka Marimba, a 10-member dance band that specializes in Southern African music.