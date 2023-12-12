Where to Eat This Week

1. Sleigh Love

920 E Burnside St., 503-206-6223, heylovepdx.com. 3 pm-midnight Monday-Thursday, 3 pm-1 am Friday, 10 am-1 am Saturday, 10 am-midnight Sunday. Hey Love, Jupiter Next Hotel’s ground-floor botanical garden that happens to serve food and drinks, is once again festooned in Christmas lights and other holiday décor for this pop-up bar. Yes, there are boozy concoctions that come in festive glassware, but don’t overlook the food specials. Each dish has a Seinfeld theme, like “Soup for You!” (an oversized matzo ball in hot-and-sour duck broth), “Yada, Yada, Yada…” (steamed bao buns filled with sliced corned beef), and “I Was in the Pool! There Was Shrinkage!” (Nathan’s Famous all-beef kosher wieners encased in egg rolls)—because it’s not the holiday season until you eat pigs in a blanket.

2. Ferment Brewing

403 Portway Ave., Hood River, 541-436-3499, fermentbrewing.com. 11 am-9 pm Monday-Friday, 10 am-9 pm Saturday-Sunday.

The yurts are up at Ferment, which means we’re officially headed into winter. The heated huts that debuted on the brewery’s second-floor patio during the pandemic proved to be so popular, they’re making their return. That’s not the only seasonal change; there are a slew of new hearty menu items that should fortify you from the cold, like sweet-and-spicy popcorn chicken, miso-maple Brussels sprouts, artichoke dip, and stout brownies. On top of that, Ferment offers brunch from 10 am to noon Saturdays and Sundays. Starting your weekend with biscuits and bacon gravy alongside a barleywine? That’s a pro move.

3. Lawless Barbecue at My-O-My

8627 NE Sandy Blvd., lawlessq.com. 3 pm-late Tuesday-Sunday.

Lawless Barbecue, the former cloud kitchen turned Little Beast Brewing’s hit resident pitmaster, has launched a second location. Owner Kevin Koch decided he was ready to expand after developing a following and discovered that My-O-My was looking for a new food truck partner. So why make a special trip to that tavern for KC-style ‘cue? Because you’ll get to try something new. Koch is offering a different menu, which so far includes jumbo wings with your choice of sauce (Alabama white, Kansas City sweet, and lemon pepper wet), St. Louis ribs, loaded waffle fries, and a mac with pulled pork.

4. An Xuyên Bakery

5345 SE Foster Road, 503-788-0866, mng890.wixsite.com/an-xuyen-bakery. 7 am-6 pm Tuesday-Saturday, 7 am-3 pm Sunday.

For nearly 25 years, An Xuyên Bakery has sat unassumingly on Foster Road. The self-proclaimed “Authentic Artisan Pan Asian Pacific Bakery and Deli” serves an array of sweet and savory goods for almost absurdly affordable prices. Upon walking in, you’d better make up your mind fast since a line will form behind you almost immediately. Start with a lunch item like a jalapeño-filled bánh mi prepared on the same crusty yet fluffy baguettes that the bakery supplies to numerous restaurants around town. Once your main course is checked off, end with dessert; we recommend a meticulously decorated red velvet cupcake.

5. Sibeiho Mamak Deli at The Minnow

740 NW 23rd Ave., 503-406-8438, sibeiho.com, theminnowpdx.com. 11 am-5:30 pm Wednesday-Sunday.

Supper club-turned-sambal sauce-maker Sibeiho and food delivery business The Minnow teamed up to launch this outlet, which features pantry items, including jars of that chile paste, and meal kits. More recently, the deli began offering ready-to-eat and -drink items like coffee made from Portland Cà Phê beans, malted chocolate topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, and snacks that will satisfy fans of both sweet and savory foods. Those with a sweet tooth should order buns smeared with coconut milk jam, while the Spam-and-mayo-stuffed version was made specifically for salt lovers.