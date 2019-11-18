Dre (he/him): One thing that I can say for sure is that being tapped into such a strong artistic community has helped to bring certain issues to light that I may not have even become aware of otherwise. I think that a very important and often overlooked role that artists should provide to their community is being a spark of inspiration to question everything. It's important to let the music take you to that restorative, healing, spiritual, pleasant escape-from-the-hardships-of-life type of place, but I think it's also important for it to challenge the way you think about things and to push you out of your comfort zone sometimes. If we are going to actually make some progress as a society at large and stop ending up with the same recurring problems, I think we've come to a point where we need to start paying more attention to the people with the wildest imaginations.