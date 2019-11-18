My status as a musician makes me feel like I need to be more well-versed on what's happening in the community. My music is very much about different oppressed groups—I talk a lot about what I've been through as a gay black women. I just feel like I need to take more responsibility as an artist and do more research because I have a platform and I have an opportunity to influence people's minds. I would hate to spew hate or ignorance in my music. I grow as an artist by being more brave and carefree and speaking on issues surrounding racism and sexism.