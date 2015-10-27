Several times this coming season, which begins Oct. 28, you are going to be presented with the surreal sight of familiar faces in unfamiliar jerseys (with the exception of Joel Freeland, who's now over in Russia), as they return to play the ramshackle new Blazers squad at Moda Center. You are almost assuredly confused about how you should feel about this. Portland isn't prone to booing anyone other than Ray Felton, but some of these guys ripped your heart out. What is the proper reaction in a situation like this? Don't worry—we're here to help you sort out your emotions, one player at a time.