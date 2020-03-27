Note: This column was originally published before Gov. Kate Brown issued a stay-home order. Please visit the Oregon Health Authority for latest advice.
My restaurant co-worker was sent home with sniffles we feared might be COVID-19. We all worked with him (though we made no direct physical contact) for an hour before management made that decision, however. Do I now need to self-quarantine? —Doomsday Prep Cook
The term "quarantine," you may be interested to know, comes from "quaranta," meaning "forty," for the 40-day period ships had to wait in Italian harbors during plague times before being permitted to disgorge cargo and crew.
By this logic, our modern (and less odious) two-week lockdown really should be called a "quattordicine," after the Italian for "fourteen." (My propensity for making observations like this one, incidentally, is the reason I have not seen a naked woman in 12 years.)
In any case, on to your question. In a world where it often seems that humanity has only two crisis response modes—blithe, head-in-the-sand denial and spittle-flecked, baby-sacrificing panic—you and your managers appear to have done that rarest of things: You freaked out just about the right amount.
"Your management did the right thing in sending your co-worker home," says Oregon Health Authority rep Jonathan Modie. "Anyone with symptoms of any respiratory illness should go home, rest up and get well, and not return to work until 72 hours after any fever or cough resolves."
You and you co-workers, however, can consider yourselves free to come and go as before, at least for now. "Unless you're experiencing symptoms, which is when you're most infectious," says Modie, "you don't need to self-isolate."
That comes with a caveat, however. If you find out later that your snot-riddled co-worker did test positive for the coronavirus, and you were in close contact with that person—defined as "six feet or less"—for an hour or more, you may be asked to self-quarantine even if you feel fine.
Finally, of course, if you start to show any symptoms yourself, all bets are off and the now-familiar advice to call a medical professional applies.
To be clear, that's "call," as in "on the phone." I would hope everyone knows by now not to just roll up on ZOOM+Care dripping virus like one of those plague-ridden corpses medieval siege armies used to catapult over their enemies' walls, but I suppose saying it one more time can't hurt.
