Deluxe Omnivore’s Feast, $170
Give Portland Gifts
Give your favorite omnivores this exceptional treat- A Portland foodie cornucopia! Give Portland Gifts curates the best food and drink from Portland's food artisans. We provide gift baskets and gift boxes ranging from $50- $340. Check out our website for all our options.
Online ordering, delivery, shipping and pick up available, 503-719-3196, giveportlandgifts.com
Mini Skep Honey Flight, $26
Bee-Licious Honey
Our 3oz varietal honey flight features your choice of three Oregon Honeys: Meadowfoam, Buckwheat, Clover, Coriander, Creamed and Wildflower. Mounted on a cedar base and shrink wrapped complete with a tasting spoon. Look for our customer appreciation 15% off at check out for all your favorite honey treats!
Portland, 503-867-4596, beelicioushoney.com
Festa Holiday Blend,$15
Nossa Familia Coffee
From local, sustainability-minded roaster Nossa Familia comes this festive blend of Brazilian & Guatemalan coffee, with notes of roasted nuts, mulling spices & red currant. And it's a gift that gives back: 50 cents of every bag supports the future of coffee farming through the De la Gente Young Farmers Fund.
Multiple Locations (3 Portland cafes), 503-719-6605, nossaco ee.com
Lust For Life Pinot Noir, $22
The Pressing Plant
The Pressing Plant makes limited edition wines that pair well with some of their favorite records. The Lust For Life Pinot Noir is bright and bold – an a irmation of living in the moment, loudly. Find it at Mom & Pop Wine Shop, New Seasons and Whole Foods Markets.
pressingplantwine.com
Salty Raven Art Nouveau Portland Roses Pint Glass, $12
Presents of Mind
From local favorites Salty Raven, drink your favorite Portland Brew in a pint glass that truly celebrates the city. As "The City of Roses", we saw a huge boom at the turn of the century, when Art Nouveau was at its peak.
503-230-7740, presentsofmind.tv
Eco-Friendly Mizuba Matcha Travel Packs, $14
Mizuba Tea Co.
Take a #MatchaMoment anywhere with Mizuba's travel-ready, eco-conscious matcha packs! Each
100% compostable packet makes a delicious cup of your favorite Uji-direct matcha — and with 8 packets per recyclable box, they're perfect for wherever the holidays take you. Best of all? They're the ideal size for stocking stuffers! #Blessed.
orders@mizubatea.com, mizubatea.com
The Willamette Valley Winery Collection, $35
Moonstruck Chocolate Co.
The Willamette Valley Winery Collection of twelve chocolate truffles guides you through a flight of the top varietals from the region, featuring four of its most outstanding wineries. Taste the distinct essence of the wine in each exquisite truffle. Contains 4% ABV, must be 21 years of age to indulge.
Four Portland-area locations, 503-943-2878, moonstruckchocolate.com
One Stripe Chai Original Chai Concentrate (32 oz), $16
One Stripe Chai Co.
Our Original chai is the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. We direct-source our organic black tea, grind our organic spices right before brewing, and sweeten with a mix of local honey and jaggery, an unrefined sugar. Enjoy 1:1 with milk or add a splash to your favorite drink!
Portland, 404-543-3435, onestripechai.com
Oregon Brewed G Joy Saké 12-Pack + 2 Saké Cups, $89
SakéOne
Spread Joy to all the imbibers on your Christmas list in one fell swoop! This premium saké pack includes 12 300ml bottles of G Joy saké, full-bodied with bold flavors of melon & spice, and 2 saké cups. Vegan & kosher, gluten-free, sulfite-free & guilt-free (…mostly.) Kanpai! $160 Value
820 Elm Street, Forest Grove OR 97116, 503-357-7056, sakeone.com/givejoy
Luxury Chocolate Collections, 8pc collection $16 , 16pc collection $30, 32pc collection $54, Novelties $10
JinJu Patisseries
Hand crafted confections by one of the "Top 10 Chocolatiers" in North America. A new patisserie located on N. Williams offers scratch baked croissants, beautifully composed desserts and unique chocolate flavors including figs & red wine, Matcha green tea and yuzu-lime. Open daily 7am – 5pm, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
4063 N. Williams, 503-828-7728, Jinjupatisserie.com, @jinjupatisserie
Oregon Peppermint, $3.25
Honey Mama’s
A shockingly delicious cocoa-minty treat. Honey Mama's line of award winning raw-honey sweetened cocoa bars are the perfect treat, gift, or dessert. Paleo friendly and naturally free from refined sugar, soy, dairy, and gluten. Find all eight flavors in your grocer's refrigerated dessert or grab-and-go section!
503-799-1780, honeymamas.com, @honeymamas
Puffin Insulated Beer Coolers, $12.95+
Kitchen Kaboodle
No, these aren't sleeping bags and jackets for ham- sters, but the coolest bottle holders we've seen. Pu ins are made by a company in Bend, feature an insulated inner liner and come in three adorable outdoor styles. For anyone who enjoys the outdoors and loves beer, the Pu in is perfect!
Four Portland-area stores, 503-241-4040, kitchenkaboodle.com
Marshmallow Bon Bons, $20
Greater Goods
Chewy, soft vegan marshmallows surrounded by fudgy, organic dark chocolate and topped with chocolate sea salt provide the most scrumptious flavors found in one nugget of joy. Infused with full spectrum hemp CBD oil; vegan, fair trade, non-GMO and made by hand in Portland.
1323 SE 7th Ave, 971-254-3694, hellogreater.com, @grtrgoods
Organic Salted Caramel Sauce, $10
Alma Chocolate
Our beloved caramel sauce (now certified Organic and Kosher!) is all the rich, real cream and buttery smooth- ness you remember… highlighted with sea salt to give it ALMA's signature element of surprise and delight.
Portland, 503-517-0262, almachocolate.com