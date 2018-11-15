TENDER LOVING EMPIRE MISMATCHED EARRINGS SET $44
Some things are more fun when they don't match! These hand-formed and soldered brass studs mimic organic shapes in mismatched forms that compliment each other. Each piece is unique in shape and in their pairing. Handcrafted by Melamosey in Portland.
525 NW 23rd Ave., 412 SW 10th Ave., 3541 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland Airport, 503-243-5859, tenderlovingempire.com
BETSY & IYA Rutsu Ring Bowl and Catch-all Dish $139
Beautiful (and functional) cast bronze ring dish. Handcrafted in Oregon by betsy & iya. Open daily 10-6. Online order pickup available.
2403 NW Thurman St., 503-227-5482, betsyandiya.com
Comments