Punk provocateurs Pussy Riot exist less as a band than as an outlet for the collective's anti-Putin, anti-fascist and anti-Trump demonstrations, and their shows are more akin to a political rally than any type of concert. As such, there was a palpable feeling of electric expectation in the Doug Fir Lounge last night—the first of two an incredibly rare two-night stand for the group—one comparable to the vibe you'd encounter at a protest downtown where you're both surrounded by allies and unsure whether or not a cop in full riot gear will be cracking your skull open within the hour.