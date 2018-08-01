Onstage, Casablancas displays a refreshing amount of humility. He often retreated from the front of the stage to allow the guitarists some much-deserved time in the spotlight. He praised his bandmates in between songs. He joked about Creed. Tucked in between the members of the Voidz, Casablancas proved before a sweaty, euphoric crowd that he still deserves his spot on the stage.