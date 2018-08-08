Don't Sleep on This isn't exactly minimalist, but it's definitely exacting. Each of the six songs clocks in at three minutes or less. The drum machines, bumping bass and eerie, atmospheric synths on her backing tracks meld into a single, smoky haze. Rivera gets in, delivers a few rhythmic verses and an addictive hook, then gets out. "Let me catch you up to speed/Ya'll ain't matching up with me," she raps on the bouncy "A Game."