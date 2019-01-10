The resulting record touches on well-trodden tropes of Five Letter Word's chosen genre. But what makes Siren work—beyond the trio's goose bump-inducing harmonies—is the record's ability to highlight each member's divergent passions and talents. Murder ballads like "Cast Iron Skillet" and "Rumor of the Money" stand next to darling songs like "More Than Your Dog," which is about wanting more attention from a lover than he gives his dog. The languid, horn-assisted jazz of "Bills in the Mail" recalls Norah Jones' early records, and the sultry "Easier to Go" is a song about a relationship that sounds as if it was written for the bedroom.